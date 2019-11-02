Videogate: Defensive BJP jumps to shield BS Yediyurappa

The ruling BJP, which is on the defensive after Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa’s video leak, ridiculed the Congress’ move to seek dismissal of the government, on Saturday.

In a statement, BJP state president Nalin Kumar Kateel said it was “funny” that the Congress approached the Governor. “I don’t understand on what basis they went to the Governor. It’s funny they’re doing politics with stolen video and audio clips. It’s clear they’re making a mountain out of a mole,” he said.

The Congress approached Raj Bhavan on Saturday, a day after a leaked video clip had Yediyurappa suggested that Union Home Minister and BJP national president Amit Shah was involved in the defection of 17 legislators and their stay in Mumbai, which caused the collapse of the Congress-JD(S) coalition.

Notably, Yediyurappa not only confirmed that it was indeed him speaking in the clip, but has justified his remarks.

But Kateel said the Congress was trying to “mislead” the Supreme Court, which is due to take a decision on the disqualified MLAs, by “creating false evidence.”

According to Kateel, all that Yediyurappa said was that the BJP central leaders knew about the 17 rebel MLAs camping in Mumbai. “He has said that it was because of their resignation that our government came to power, and that it was unnecessary to get into why they resigned,” Kateel said. “And that it was unnecessary to comment on them before the SC decision, and that the party’s high command will take a call,” he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Govind Karjol, in a statement, said the clip itself was fake.