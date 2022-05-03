Vijayendra's meeting with Amit Shah sets off speculations

Karnataka BJP vice-president B Y Vijayendra held a closed door meeting with Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, sparking off speculation within the party circles.

DH has reliably learned that Vijayendra and Shah spoke for “at least half an hour” at a private hotel.

Vijayendra is the son of former chief minister B S Yediyurappa. He is widely seen as Yediyurappa’s political heir.

The meeting gains significance amid speculation that Vijayendra may be inducted into the Cabinet. Party sources say that Yediyurappa is pushing for his son to become a minister.

Speaking to reporters before his meeting with Shah, Vijayendra said he is not a ministerial aspirant.

“I’m not working with any such expectations. Our state and national leaders have given me the opportunity to work as vice-president, which I am doing happily,” he said.

Vijayendra, however, expressed confidence that the Cabinet will be expanded. Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has five positions vacant in his Cabinet.

“Many lawmakers are waiting and the CM has, on several occasions, tried discussing this in Delhi. We’re confident it will happen soon,” Vijayendra said.

Vijayendra also said Bommai’s exit is unlikely. “Such talk has happened in the past also. But several top leaders have said again and again that there’s no change in leadership. It’s just speculation,” said.

According to sources, Vijayendra and Shah discussed the BJP’s prospects in the 2023 Assembly polls.

Their meeting also signifies that Yediyurappa is still a force to reckon with and that Vijayendra is seen as the Lingayat strongman's representative within the party forum.

Also, Vijayendra is perceived to be a go-getter, having proven himself as a poll manager by helping the BJP win the KR Pet and Sira by-elections.

It may be recalled that in May 2021, Vijayendra had accompanied Bommai, the then home minister, to Delhi for a meeting with Shah, which set the ball rolling for Yediyurappa’s exit two months later.

Apparently, one section of BJP leaders has tried to impress upon the high command that facing the next elections with Bommai at the helm of affairs may not help the party electorally. “The high command seems indecisive on what to do,” a source said.

