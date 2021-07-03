Wasn’t aware of extortion by aide, says Sriramulu

Social Welfare Minister B Sriramulu attributed the arrest of his aide Rajanna to a “miscommunication” and said that he was not aware of the alleged extortion carried out by him.

He even suggested that BJP vice-president and Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s son B Y Vijayendra, the complainant, could have told him about this instead of going to the police.

The entire episode is said to have irked Sriramulu, who met Yediyurappa and made his displeasure clear.

Speaking to reporters, Sriramulu said that he learnt about the arrest from the media. “No one should misuse anyone’s name. An FIR is registered against him. Let the investigation be completed after which it will be clear whether he was guilty and what punishment should be meted as per law,” he said.

Sriramulu said that he would have put an end to the alleged extortion if he had known earlier. “I would have spoken to Vijayendra. We could have sat down and put an end to this,” he said.

To a question, he said that Rajanna was not working with him. “I know that boy. He’s with me. He has no official designation,” he said.

Rajanna was arrested on Thursday following a complaint by Vijayendra. In his complaint, Vijayendra had accused an unidentified person of extorting government job aspirants by using his name.

Meanwhile, Vijayendra tweeted to say he filed a complaint with the police as soon as he came to know that someone misused his name “on many occasions to cheat people and has received money by luring them with false promises”.

He also said, “I request everyone to exercise caution and beware of such fraudulent people and immediately bring to my attention if you come across any such incidents of fraudsters trying to misuse my name by making false promises.”