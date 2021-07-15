What is wrong with MLAs visiting Delhi? asks Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel

Karnataka BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel on Thursday asked what is the wrong with the MLAs visiting New Delhi.

Speaking to media persons, he said, "They will visit the national capital for their personal work and will return. There is no confusion in the BJP right now. There is no need to attach much importance to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa visiting Delhi. The CM will pay a customary visit ahead of the Monsoon Session. Cabinet expansion/reshuffle is the prerogative of the chief minister."

"Still two years are left for the state Assembly polls, but musical chair game has begun in the Congress for the chief minister's post. Siddaramaiah has cheated the people of the state. He became the chief minister in the name of AHINDA but forgot it after he became CM," Kateel alleged.

"India has administered the highest number of Covid-19 vaccines in the globe. The vaccine is available everywhere and five companies are contributing vaccines now. All attempts are being made to incolculate everyone by December," he stated.