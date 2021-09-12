We are holding talks with JD(S): Shettar

Why ‘operation Kamala' when we are holding talks with JD(S): Shettar

He said the state government is prepared to give an answer to all the questions that Congress wish to raise in the assembly

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Sep 12 2021, 20:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 12 2021, 20:06 ist
Jagadish Shettar file photo. Credit: DH photo

Former Karnataka chief minister Jagadish Shettar said the question of ‘operation Kamala' does not arise in Kalaburagi as party leaders are directly in talks with Janata Dal (Secular) leaders over the formation of administration in Kalaburagi Mahanagara Palike.

Speaking to media persons on Sunday, Shettar said BJP has done exceptionally well in Kalaburagi by improving its seats. “JD(S) holds the key for the formation of administration in KMP. Our party leaders have given enough indications that an alliance is going to be stitched. Let us wait till the announcement of mayor polls,” he said and added that party senior leaders will decide on offering mayor post to JD(S).

Responding to a charge of KPCC president D K Shivakumar regarding non-holding president/mayor polls for the 10 urban local bodies that went to polls in April, Shettar said the decision to hold elections rests with the State election commission and not the state government.

“BJP was not in favour of holding elections for three City Municipal corporations till December as there was a threat of Covid. However, due to Court’s order, the elections were held. The party could not perform much to the satisfaction due to shortage of time, wrong selection of candidates and some internal politics played by BJP leaders,” he said and added that had there been a higher voter percentag, the party would have bagged more than 45 seats in HDMP.

Regarding the debate over Congress’ demand for Covid death audit, the former chief minister said the state government is prepared to give an answer to all the questions that Congress wish to raise in the assembly. “Last time also Congress leader Ramalinga Reddy raised similar doubts on the government. However, he was silenced by the government by putting forward facts. This time too the same will be repeated,” he said.

