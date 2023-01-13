Will contest from one segment only: Former Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah

With social media turning active, after a video clipping of a priest possessed by ‘divine power’ suggesting Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah to contest from two segments for victory, the leader himself clarified on Friday that he would contest only from one Assembly constituency in the 2023 election.

Speaking to reporters in Hassan, Siddaramaiah clarified, "No matter what others say, I will contest from only one segment".

It may be mentioned that, when Sidddaramaiah's son MLA Dr Yathindra attended a temple programme in Malavalli taluk, the priest, said to have been possessed by divine power, had advised his father to contest from two segments. The video had gone viral on social media. Dr Yathindra too had told the media that he had suggested his father

contest from Varuna.

Siddaramaiah, during his visit to Mudaganauru village in Arkalgud taluk on Friday, said, "That was the personal opinion of Yathindra, not mine. He must have told this out of affection towards his father. My opinion is to contest from one seat".

Reacting to JD(S) leader H D Kumaraswamy's statement that Siddaramaiah is made a scapegoat, Siddaramaiah said, "Is Kumaraswamy from our

party? It is not possible for anyone to make me a scapegoat. People will decide."