Will not get justice by padayatra, says Deve Gowda

Siddaramaiah was the chief minister for five years and he is a law expert, he said

DHNS
DHNS, Mysuru,
  • Jan 14 2022, 22:24 ist
  • updated: Jan 15 2022, 00:04 ist
H D Deve Gowda. Credit: DH File Photo

Rajya Sabha Member and JD(S) national president H D Deve Gowda on Friday said that interstate river water sharing issues cannot be resolved by agitations and taking out padayatras.

After inaugurating the taluk office at Saligrama, he said, “Mekedatu issue is in the court. The Congress leaders are trying to gain political mileage from the issue. Will padayatra help to get a favourable verdict?”

“The Congress leaders have announced of resuming the foot march from Ramanagar later. This will not have any impact on our party,” he said.

“The BJP government in the Centre has been claiming that it will make India a Hindu nation. A leader in the state has been chanting ‘Ahinda’. Then, where will Christians and Muslims in the country go?” he asked.

Also read: 'Mekedatu or Mahadayi, it's just politics for parties'

Political leaders should try to resolve issues with the help of law. As the BJP government in the state has failed to stop the foot march, the court had to intervene. Whether to take out padayatra or not is not important. Getting justice for the people is important, he said.

K R Nagar MLA Sa Ra Mahesh, MLC Manjegowda and Tahsildar Santosh were present.

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters in Mysuru, MLC A H Vishwanath said, “There was no need for a padayatra for the implementation of the Mekedatu project. It should be resolved through law. What is the need for the foot march, spending crores of rupees?”

Siddaramaiah was the chief minister for five years and he is a law expert. It is not right for him to be adamant on the foot march. Finally, the court had to intervene and stop it, he said.

Commenting on the rise in Covid-19 cases, Vishwanath said that there is a spurt and is mostly affecting children. Hence, physical classes up to 7th standard should be suspended, he said.

