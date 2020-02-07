Will stand by Yediyurappa: Kollegal MLA N Mahesh

Kollegal MLA N Mahesh on Friday ensured his full support to BJP government and urged Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for more grants for his segment. Mahesh also said he is independent and not belong to any political party.

Mahesh was speaking to reporters, here, he said, he will stand by Yediyurappa and urged the CM to releases sufficient funds for his Kollegal Constituency. “Kollegal Constituency was neglected by the previous government. I will fulfill the promises made to the people if I get sufficient funds,” he said.

Mahesh also criticised former chief minister Siddaramaiah for claiming that he knows how the disqualified MLAs won the by-elections. “Everyone knows how all the MLAs including Siddaramaiah won the polls. Siddaramaiah should not make such statements,” he said, adding, it is not right to describe the 17 MLAs as disqualified.

Mahesh appreciated Yediyurappa and said, the CM has fulfilled 75% promises made to the MLAs who were responsible for BJP to form government in the state. The CM will keep his promise, he said.

However, Mahesh claimed he is independent now as he does not belong either to BSP, BJP, Congress or JD(S).