Yatnal terms Bommai 'shadow chief minister'

City MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal said that former chief minister B S Yediyurappa is not the voice of BJP central leadership and the BJP would not dance to his tunes anymore.

Speaking to media persons here on Friday, he said that the BJP made Basavaraj Bommai the chief minister as suggested by Yediyurappa. He opined that the BJP should have taken into account the experience and seniority of leaders before nodding to the selfish suggestion of Yediyurappa to make Bommai the chief minister.

Describing Bommai as a ‘shadow chief minister’ he predicted that the day of shrewd Bommai showing Yediyurappa his place was not far away.

He stated that loyalists and honest leaders be identified for ministerial berths. Yatnal sought to know why lack of representation for Vijayapura district in the council of ministers.

Claiming himself as the senior-most in the party after Yediyurappa, Ananthkumar and K S Eshwarappa, he said that he would never stoop the level of lobbying for a ministerial berth