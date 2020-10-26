Karnataka: Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll rigged, says JD(S) leader T A Saravana

JD(S) leader T A Saravana has claimed that the November 3 Rajarajeshwarinagar bypoll was rigged.

"On one hand, Congress leaders are asking for votes based on caste. On the other, the BJP has done 'vote-fixing' on similar lines as match fixing by misusing its power," he alleged.

"The bypoll was necessitated in the first place because the then Congress MLA and now BJP candidate from RR Nagar, Munirathna, sold his MLA seat for money," Saravana said, alleging corrupt practices against both national parties.

"It is being alleged that JD(S) candidate V Krishnamurthy is corrupt. This is being done only to weaken the morale of our party's cadre," Saravana said, seeking the Election Commission to take action in this regard.

On Monday, the JD(S) filed a complaint to the Election Commission against Kempegowda Vokkaligara Meesalathi Horata Samithi for defamatory posts against its candidate Krishnamurthy.

Further, the regional party's Bengaluru district incharge R Prakash alleged that Congress candidate Kusuma's father Hanumantharayappa was asking votes from Vokkaligas, seeking help get 'justice' to his daughter. "However, any day, it is HD Devegowda and HD Kumaraswamy who are the leaders for Vokkaligas," he said.