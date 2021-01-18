Karnataka reports 435 fresh Covid-19 cases, nine deaths

Karnataka reported 435 fresh Covid-19 cases and nine deaths, taking the total infection count to 9,32,432 and toll to 12,175, the health department said on Monday. The day also saw 973 patients getting discharged from hospitals after recovery.

Of the 435 fresh cases reported today, Bengaluru Urban alone accounted for 193. Cumulatively 9,32,432 Covid-19 positive cases have been confirmed in the state, which include 12,175 deaths and 9,12,205 discharges, the health department said in its bulletin.

Out of the 8,033 active cases, 177 are in Intensive Care Units Barring Bengaluru and Mysuru, no other city reported more than 30 cases, the bulletin said Bengaluru Urban was followed by Mysuru in number of cases (35), Tumakuru came next with 26, Chitradurga 17, Kolar 16, Shivamogga 15 and 14 each in Chikkaballapura and Kodagu.

There were no fresh infections in 26 districts, it said. Haveri reported zero infection and zero fatality whereas Chamarajanagar, Gadag, Koppal, Ramanagar and Udupi recorded one case each and zero fatalities. A total of 69,265 sample tests were done on Monday, out of which 66,442 were RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said.