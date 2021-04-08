Karnataka Revenue Department suspends village stay in 10 districts over Covid-19

Amidst rising number of Covid cases in Karnataka in what is believed to be a second wave of the pandemic, the Revenue department has suspended its flagship “Grama vastavya” (village stay) programme in ten districts.

In view of the increasing cases, the programme is suspended in Bengaluru (Urban), Bengaluru (Rural), Ballari, Bidar, Dakshina Kannada, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru and Tumakuru, according to a circular issued by the Revenue department.

The department had recently introduced the programme as part of which officials were required to a stay in villages every third Saturday of the month.

The programme was expected to acquaint officials with grassroots issues and allow them to resolve all public grievances at the village level, without people having to travel to the taluk office. The programme was conducted in February and March this year.