Karnataka-SET exam postponed

DHNS 
DHNS ,
  • Apr 10 2021, 21:53 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2021, 04:10 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The University of Mysore (UoM), the nodal agency which conducts the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (K-SET) for the assistant professorship, has postponed the examination scheduled for Sunday.

In a communication, K-SET convener H Rajashekar has mentioned that the examination has been cancelled due to certain reasons and the fresh date for holding the examination will be announced shortly on its website (http://kset.uni-mysore.ac.in).

The test was to be held for 41 subjects at 11 nodal centres as per the UGC guidelines. 

Several candidates had urged the university to cancel the examination due to the ongoing protest of Road Transport Corporation employees.

K-SET
Karnataka

