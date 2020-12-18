Karnataka: South Western Railway extends operation of trains

The South Western Railways has extended the operation of trains from Bengaluru to Bikaner, New Delhi, Miraj, Varanasi and Danapur with revised timings.

> The Yesvantpur – Bikaner Express Special: From Yesvantpur, the train (06587) will depart at 10:30 am on Sundays and Fridays to reach Bikaner at 9.25 am on Tuesdays and Sundays.

In the return direction, the Train (06588) will depart Bikaner at 7.05 pm on Tuesdays and Sundays to reach Yesvantpur at 6.15 pm on Fridays and Wednesdays.

The above revision in timings will be with effect from December 18 from Yesvantpur and from December 22 for Bikaner.

> KSR Bengaluru – New Delhi Superfast Special Express: The train (06527) will leave KSR Bengaluru at 7.20 pm daily and arrive at New Delhi at 10.20 am on the third day.

In the return direction, the train (06528) will leave New Delhi at 8.20 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 12.50 pm on the third day.

The above revision in timings will come into effect from December 17.

> KSR Bengaluru – Miraj Festival Express Special: The train (06589) from KSR Bengaluru will leave at 9.30 pm to reach Miraj at 12.05 am on the next day from December 21 to January 31.

The train (06590) from Miraj will leave at 3.35 pm to reach KSR Bengauru at 0.40 am on the next day from December 22 to February 1. The train will run with normal fare.

> Mysuru – Varanasi Bi-Weekly Express Special: The train (06229) will leave Mysuru at 7:20 am on every Tuesday and Thursday to reach Varanasi at 8.15 am on Thursdays and Saturdays from December 22 to January 28.

From Varanasi, the train (06230) will leave at 9.05 pm and arrive at Mysuru at 11.15 pm on Saturdays and Mondays with effect from December 24. The last service of the train is on January 30.

> KSR Bengaluru – Danapur Daily Express Special: The train (02295) from KSR Bengaluru will leave at 9.10 am daily to reach Danapur at 7.40 am on the third day.

From Danapur, the Train (02296) will depart at 8.15 pm and arrive at KSR Bengaluru at 4.30 pm on the third day.