Karnataka stays indoors to stop virus at doorstep

Life came to a standstill for whole day across the state on Sunday following overwhelming response to “Janata Curfew” called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a measure to check spread of novel coronavirus.

People voluntarily confined themselves to homes even as all commercial establishments had downed their shutters. Hotels, bars and restaurants, bakery and other shops did not open. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation had suspended its services across the state. Private buses also did not operate while autos and other private vehicles stayed off the roads. Even the places of worship such as temples, mosques and churches remained closed. In some places, people struggle to purchase milk early in the morning.

Hubballi came to a standstill with people choosing to remain indoors. The whole city wore a deserted look with busy areas such as Durgadabail, Channamma Circle, old bus stand and railway station bereft of people. While private establishments did not open, it was a holiday for banks and government offices. The operation of five flights from Hubballi had been suspended. Only a handful of trains had arrived at the railway station. Though exempted, most of the medical stores were also closed due to lack of business. Six buses were deployed at railway station and old bus stand for the benefit of passengers arriving from different places.

The coastal city of Mangaluru had shut itself for the whole day. There was an eerie silence on the otherwise busy streets of Mangaluru. National highway 66 and 75 and other arterial roads were deserted for most part of the day. All the private, KSRTC buses that operate in the district and majority of autos remained off the road. All the trains originating from Mangaluru Central and Mangaluru Junction Railway Station remained cancelled. There was no activity at busy Old Port in Bunder where majority of the fishing boats unload fish from deep-sea vessels. The tourist center of Mysuru was in total shutdown mode on Sunday.

There was good response for self-imposed curfew in Belgavi, Bagalkot, Shivamogga, Davangere, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru, Hassan and Chamarajanagar districts.

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC), Railways and Metro had suspended their operation in Bengaluru for the whole day. The busy roads such as airport road, Mysuru Road and Tumakuru Road were deserted. People even did not venture out for their morning stroll.

Lalbagh and Cubbon Parks, which usually witness high footfalls on holidays, remained closed for the public. There was no business in KR Market and RMC Yard.