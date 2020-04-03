Karnataka's 1st press photographer T L Ramaswamy no more

Senior press photographer T L Ramaswamy passed away in the city on Friday morning. He was 89.

He had worked as a photographer with Deccan Herald and its sister publication Prajavani between 1950 and 1985.

Ramaswamy is survived by his wife and two sons. The last rites were performed at the Banashankari crematorium.

He had continued in the profession even after his retirement. He had received his diploma in photography from Nihon Shinbun Kyokai of Japan and the Thomson Foundation of London. Ramaswamy had worked as a photographer with a few Japanese newspapers also.

He was the first press photographer in the state and had received the Rajyotsava award as well the media academy award. Ramaswamy was also a life member of the Karnataka State Cricket Association.

A photograph clicked by Ramaswamy, of the country’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Acharya Vinobha Bhave, had been published in Prajavani. Nehru had even autographed this picture.

The Mysore News Photos agency started by Ramaswamy in the 1950s used to provide photographs to Deccan Herald and Prajavani.

Senior press photographer T Abdul Hafiz, who worked under Ramaswamy, recalled that he was known for his simplicity and loved to experiment in press photography. Another senior press photographer described Ramaswamy as a legend who groomed many youngsters.