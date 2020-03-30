Kasargod MP moves SC against Karnataka's road blockade

Kasargod MP Rajmohan Unnithan on Monday approached the Supreme Court seeking a direction to the Karnataka government to open its border with Kerala at Talapaddi in Mangalore.

He claimed the “ill-planned and dangerous blockade” imposed after the Coronavirus threat affected the availability of medical facilities at Mangalore and disrupted the supply of food and other essential items, leading to a "humanitarian crisis in Kerala".

"This is a trying time for our country as a whole. It is a time when all state governments and the central government must act in cooperation for the general good of the people battling the coronavirus pandemic. However the state of Karnataka has acted in complete disregard for the people in Kerala," the petition alleged.

The Congress MP contended that the blockade was against the federal structure and also went against the Centre's March 29 direction for transportation of essential and non-essential goods in the crisis being faced after the 21-day lockdown.

"This move has and will in the future cause great hardship to the people in Kerala when essential items such as food and medical treatment have been denied," it claimed.

This has claimed the life of a 70-year-old woman, who was denied entry into Karnataka even for the purpose of urgent medical treatment, only available in the medical hub of Mangalore, it added.

It is a clear case of violation of the right to life with dignity by the state as citizens are made to die on the roads because of the action of the state which is in total disregard for Article 21, the petitioner alleged.

The PIL filed through advocates Haris Beeran and Pallavi Pratap also sought an order to the Karnataka government to register an FIR and constitute a Special Investigation Team under the supervision of the top court to enquire against the authorities, including the police officials, responsible for it.

"Imposition of such a blockade at a time when the supply of commodities is itself hit hard and when a medical emergency has plagued the entire country is a clear violation of Articles 21 and 19(d) of the Constitution," his plea states.

The Panvel-Kochi- Kanyakumari National Highway (NH-66) passed through the Kasaragod district and connecting it with Mangalore.