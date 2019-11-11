KC Valley: HC wants to know reason for opposing IISc

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday sought details on the state government's Terms of Reference (ToR) to the Indian Institute of Science (IIsc) for conducting comprehensive assessment of Koramangala-Challaghatta (KC Valley) project.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay S Oka and Justice S R Krishna Kumar was hearing a public interest petition filed by R Anjaneya Reddy questioning the project.

Advocate for the government submitted that the government had asked experts in the IISc - Prof Chanakya and Prof Lakhminarayan Rao - to conduct a comprehensive study of the project.

However, the advocate for the petitioner, Prince Isac, contended that the IISc had already prepared three reports on the issue and it was better to get a study conducted by the National Environmental Engineering Research Institute.

After hearing the both parties, Chief Justice Oka directed the government to file affidavit with the explanation on terms of reference for the IISc and directed the petitioner's advocate to file objections on selection of IISc. The matter was adjourned to November 26.