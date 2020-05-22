BJP MP, Minister extort bureaucrats for money

BJP MP, Minister extort bureaucrats for money

DHNS
DHNS, Kolar,
  • May 22 2020, 20:50 ist
  • updated: May 22 2020, 21:11 ist
K Y Nanje Gowda

Malur legislator K Y Nanje Gowda on Friday alleged the BJP MP and Minister were extorting commission every month from bureaucrats in the district.

Without mentioning names of MP S Muniswamy and Excise Minister H Nagesh, he said that the some leaders from the BJP won due to a wave. They were blackmailing the bureaucrats in the district. They were extorting money from the bureaucrats every month.

“The BJP minister and MP have fixed percentage for the bureaucrats every month, besides threatening them. The bureaucrats have surrendered to those who won due to a wave,” he said.

Gowda sought the MP to take the Congress party legislators into confidence. He would release documents in the next three days and stage protests.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
BJP MP
Minister
extort bureaucrats
 for money

What's Brewing

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

When home's under a flyover & belongings fit on a cycle

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

Ramzan: Mosques shut, poor Muslims struggle for food

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19 infection may cause thyroid disease: Study

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

COVID-19: Migrant children battle heat, hunge

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

'India must lower tariffs to lure firms leaving China'

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

Delhi reports 500+ cases for third consecutive day

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

73% with disabilities face severe challenge in lockdown

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Bengal reeling with devastation as Amphan hits state

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

Is militancy making a comeback to Srinagar?

 