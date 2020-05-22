BJP MP, Minister extort bureaucrats for money

Malur legislator K Y Nanje Gowda on Friday alleged the BJP MP and Minister were extorting commission every month from bureaucrats in the district.

Without mentioning names of MP S Muniswamy and Excise Minister H Nagesh, he said that the some leaders from the BJP won due to a wave. They were blackmailing the bureaucrats in the district. They were extorting money from the bureaucrats every month.

“The BJP minister and MP have fixed percentage for the bureaucrats every month, besides threatening them. The bureaucrats have surrendered to those who won due to a wave,” he said.

Gowda sought the MP to take the Congress party legislators into confidence. He would release documents in the next three days and stage protests.