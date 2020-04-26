DPI introduces website to manage mid-day meal scheme

The department of Public Instruction (DPI) had developed a website for the effective implementation of mid-day meal scheme in schools, said the deputy director of the department of public instruction K Rathnaiah.

He was speaking to reporters here on Sunday.

He said that the proposed move also intended to reduce burden on headmasters in schools.

“The website has been introduced on experimental basis in Bengaluru rural, Sandur taluk in Ballari district and Yadgir taluk in Yadgir district. Response has been good,” he said.

Rathnaiah said that the commissioner of the department had issued a circular in this regard.

“The objectives of the website include supervision of officials at school, cluster, taluk and district-levels. It also helps the evaluation process. The website helps enter demand for food grains based on beneficiaries, uploading of data and to maintain transparency,” he said.

He said that all government, government-aided primary and high schools had been directed to upload the details for the year 2020-21 without fail. The commissioner had directed the headmasters to use Rs 250 in the available grants every month as internet charges to ensure installation of the website.

“Training is being imparted at the district-level from resources persons for the installation of the website. The commissioner has directed to identify the expert resources persons and deploy them at taluks for the installation works. The state-level training programme will be held at Shikshakara Sadana in Bengaluru on April 30,” he said.

Rathnaiah said that the district-level training would be held at the district headquarters on May 2. Akshara Dasoha scheme assistant directors and subject managers had been asked to attend. Training will be imparted to headmasters and cluster resources persons at taluk-level on May 6.

“The headmasters will upload the data on experimental basis from May 15,” he said.





