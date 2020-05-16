Truck driver tests positive for coronavirus, was in touch with 200 workers

A 24-year-old truck driver of a pharmaceutical company at Kurandahalli industrial area in Malur tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday.

He is said to have come in contact with about 200 labourers at the unit. The labourers in the unit have been quarantined after he tested positive.

“The driver has been shifted to the SNR district hospital. All workers in the industrial unit have been quarantined,” deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said.

He had transported the medicine from his unit to Chennai in Tamil Nadu several times.

He suffered from fever on May 15. His blood and throat swabs samples were sent to a laboratory in Bengaluru. The reports suggested that he was suffering from Covid-19.

The district administration declared the area around his workplace as containment zone. Movement of people in the zone has been banned. The labourers in other industrial units have been directed not to venture into the containment zone.

He hails from Mallur, Shidlaghatta taluk, Chikkaballapur district. He resides at Malur outskirts and reportedly came in contact with his neighbours.

Meanwhile, a man from Gandhinagar in Kolar, who tested positive, has been traced in Banashankari area in Bengaluru. He has been shifted to Victoria Hospital. About 20 people from P C Layout, Palasandra Layout, Gandhinagar and Galpet have been kept under home quarantine for having come in contact with him.