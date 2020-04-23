Two youths drown in farm pond

Two youths drowned at a farm pond here at Arinaganahalli on Thursday.

The deceased are Madhusudhan (20) and Revanth (20). The victims had gone to the farm pond with three of their friends at the field of Rajesh for swimming when the incident occurred, said the police.

Revanth had studied till SSLC, while Madhusudhan had completed Diploma. All others entered for the pond at once except Madhusudhan who did not know swimming. He had tied a rope to a pipe. He held it and entered the water. As the rope was cut into pieces he began drowning.

Revanth rushed to his rescue. Madhusudhan held Revanth as he was afraid that prevented Revanth from swimming. Within no time, the duo drowned.

The friends attempted to lift the duo holding the rope, but the efforts were in vain.

The bodies were later retrieved and post-mortem was conducted at SNR district hospital. The bodies were handed over to family members.

The rural police have registered a case.