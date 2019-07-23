KRS water release: Sumalatha's post draws flak

The social media post by MP Sumalatha, claiming credit for the water released from Krishnaraja Sagar (KRS) dam to the canals, has left farmers of the district fuming.

Water is being released into the canals from the midnight of July 16. Similarly, as per the directions of the Cauvery Water Monitoring Authority, the Cauvery Neeravari Nigam is also releasing water to Tamil Nadu from July 19. However, the post by the Mandya MP on her Facebook account on Tuesday, claiming credit for the water released, has been opposed by JD(S) workers and a section of the farmers.

Sumalatha had sent a letter to the secretary of Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, requesting him to take steps to release water. Posting the letter on the social media, she has thanked the union minister, writing, “Thanks for responding to my request and releasing water”.