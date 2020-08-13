KSCW plans committees to save life of rape survivors

In the wake of rape of minor girls at Bogur and Madanabavi villages in Dharwad taluk and their death later, Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSCW) has planned to have committees having officials at district and taluk levels across the state, including local people, to get immediate information of rape incidents, to console girls, to offer counselling and medical help, and save their life by bring them out of depression.

KSCW chairman R Prameela Naidu told media persons here on Thursday that the deputy commissioner of Dharwad has already agreed to constitute such committees.

"Soon we will start awareness programmes for girls and boys in the age group of 12 to 18 years, about the ill-effects of sexual violence. Steps would be taken to create better awareness about parents in rural areas, to check child marriages and child trafficking. One-stop-centres to help women suffering from domestic violence would be further strengthened," she said.

A decision is taken to give preference to transgenders while allotting Ashraya houses in Dharwad district, so that they can have own house, as it is very difficult for them to even get a rented house. Attempts would be made to expand this initiative to all districts, Naidu noted.

Due focus would be given to protect the interest of aged women who are tortured by their children for property, and young pregnant women whose husbands are in jail, she added.

Earlier, Naidu held a meeting with officials in Dharwad, and visited Begur and Madanabavi. She also expressed satisfaction about the functioning of police in cases of violence against women.