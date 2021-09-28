KSRTC Ambari service to Shirdi

The KSRTC will resume Ambaari Dream Class Service between Bengaluru and Shirdi starting from October 6. The multi-axle sleeper bus will depart at 1 pm from Bengaluru and arrive at Shirdi at 8.15 am.
Resumption of Hampi tourist package
The KSRTC will resume the Bengaluru-Hampi-Tungabhadra Dam package tour in non-AC sleeper bus starting from October 1. For details, click here.
