K'taka to have Centre for Internet of Ethical Things

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, who is taking part in the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland, signed a pact Monday to start a “Centre for Internet of Ethical Things” with an aim to provide a level-playing field for investors and industrialists.

According to a release from the Chief Minister’s Office, the idea to start the centre was impromptu and based on a suggestion made by World Economic Forum managing director Morat Sonmez during his interaction with the chief minister at the inauguration of the Karnataka pavilion.

The suggestion came in the wake of ensuring ethical practices in business, the release said. “This centre will keep check on misuse of artificial intelligence,” Sonmez was quoted in the official release.

Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar, Commerce & Industries Principal Secretary Gaurav Gupta, Additional Chief Secretary (Information Technology and Biotechnology) E V Ramana Reddy among others are part of a delegation from Karnataka at the World Economic Forum.