Landslides: 8 Trains cancelled on Mangaluru route

Eight trains on Mangaluru route have been cancelled for two to three days following heavy landslides in Saksleshpur-Subrahmanya Ghat section.

The Bengaluru-Kannur/Karwar Express (16511/16513) and its return train (16518/16524)have been cancelled for three days starting from Thursday.

The Karwar-Yashwanthpur Express (16516) train has been cancelled on August 8, 10; Yashwantpur-Mangaluru Express (16575) on August 8, 11 while its return train (16576) has will not run on Friday. Yashwantpur Mangaluru MAQ Express (16585) has been cancelled on Thursday and the return train (16586) has been cancelled on Friday. The Yashwantpur-Karwar Express has been cancelled for Saturday.

In a release, the South Western Railway said landslides have been reported at multiple places due to the incessant rain over the last two weeks, forcing the authorities to cancel or divert the train services on the route.

"Even as restoration work was underway between Shirivagilu and Subramanya Road, fresh landslips in multiple locations between Sakleshpur and Subramanya Road have been reported on Thursday morning. Earth debris of more than 25,000 cubic meters along with boulders and trees has fallen on tracks. Railway staffs and contract labourers are working round the clock to restore the tracks," the release said.

The railways said Yedakumari has recorded a rainfall of 316 mm in a single day on Wednesday, nearing the last year's record rainfall of 350 mm in ghat section.