Landslides trigger panic in Jodupala

DH News Service
DH News Service, Kodagu ,
  • Jul 21 2019, 22:20pm ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2019, 22:25pm ist
A hillock caved in on an under construction house at Jodupala, Kodagu, on Sunday.

Minor landslides in various parts of Kodagu district have created panic among local residents who are yet to come out of last year's trauma caused by flash floods.

A hill behind the old private bus stand in Madikeri caved in for the third time. The video clip of the landslide is doing rounds on social media. There were landslides on the road opposite Coorg Lee Hotel. The caving in of the road has created panic among the residents in the vicinity.

The people of Jodupala and Madenadu are terrified as there have been several incidents of minor landslides in these villages. A hillock caved in near an under-construction house at Jodupala. Village accountant visited the spot and conducted an inspection.

Triveni Sangama is almost full, owing to good rains in Brahmagiri region. Incessant rain-lashed Bhagamandala, Talacauvery, Napoklu, Palooru, Cherambane, Madenadu, Sampaje and Santhalli.

Madikeri, Virajpet and Somwarpet taluks recorded rainfall of 53.25 mm, 19.93 mm and 18.3 mm respectively.

 

 

