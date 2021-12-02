Legislators, supporters lock horns at BJP meeting

Legislators, supporters lock horns at Karnataka BJP meeting

The issue of appointing in-charge leaders for the elections was said to be the reason

DHNS
DHNS, Hubballi,
  • Dec 02 2021, 00:58 ist
  • updated: Dec 02 2021, 02:42 ist
Irate supporters came out of the meeting hall blaming each other, and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar pacified them. Credit: DH File Photo

A verbal duel ensued between Ranebennur MLA Arunkumar and MLC R Shankar, and their supporters at the BJP leaders’ meeting held at a hotel in Hubballi on Wednesday.

BJP leaders of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts participated in the meeting called to discuss the Legislative Council elections from Dharwad Local Authorities’ Constituency. Chaos prevailed for some time, as a war of words erupted between two legislators and their supporters. The issue of appointing in-charge leaders for the elections was said to be the reason.

Irate supporters came out of the meeting hall blaming each other, and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar pacified them. R Shankar said that there was no such spat in the meeting. However, Jagadish Shettar stated that both the leaders discussed some problems in Ranebennur constituency, but there was no clash.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Hubballi
Karnataka
BJP
India News
Indian Politics

Related videos

What's Brewing

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

Ranthambore tigers face wipe-out risk, say biologists

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

'68% of Indian processed foods have excess salt, sugar'

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

Tribal woman chases leopard, rescues son after fight

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

NASA to replace ISS with commercial station by 2030

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Rare hunting scene raise questions over polar bear diet

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Entrepreneur pays $69.3M for NFT so you can get it free

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

Bored tech titans search for new frontiers

 