Legislators, supporters lock horns at Karnataka BJP meeting

A verbal duel ensued between Ranebennur MLA Arunkumar and MLC R Shankar, and their supporters at the BJP leaders’ meeting held at a hotel in Hubballi on Wednesday.
BJP leaders of Dharwad, Haveri and Gadag districts participated in the meeting called to discuss the Legislative Council elections from Dharwad Local Authorities’ Constituency. Chaos prevailed for some time, as a war of words erupted between two legislators and their supporters. The issue of appointing in-charge leaders for the elections was said to be the reason.
Irate supporters came out of the meeting hall blaming each other, and former chief minister Jagadish Shettar pacified them. R Shankar said that there was no such spat in the meeting. However, Jagadish Shettar stated that both the leaders discussed some problems in Ranebennur constituency, but there was no clash.
