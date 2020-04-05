Lockdown effects: Bootleggers having a field day

Two weeks since liquor outlets shut shop following the COVID-19 lockdown, bootleggers are making hay by selling liquor and cigarettes at exorbitant rates. While cigarettes are sold at double the MRP, liquor is being sold at three to four times the original price.

Officials claim bootlegging incidents are isolated and that cases being booked for violations of lockdown regulations. During the period, Excise department has filed 18 cases in Bengaluru Urban district, seizing around 2,500 litres of liquor in the process.

While a pack of cigarettes costing Rs 160 is now sold at Rs 300, a bottle of beer worth Rs 160-170, will cost upto Rs 600. Whiskey and other hard liquor are sold at almost twice the price, via private individuals who are able to source them.

Speaking to DH, Anil Kumar (name changed), a techie, said that he learnt about the availability of liquor through a friend. "A full bottle of branded whiskey, which costs around Rs 1,900 was priced double," he said, adding he was forced to buy it for a birthday party.

While cigarettes are easily available, liquor was difficult to come by. According to sources, liquor from nearby bars and MRP outlets was being funneled through private individuals and mutual contacts. However, recent raids have made the process extremely difficult, though it has not stopped completely.

When contacted, Venkat Raja, Additional Commissioner of Excise, said that there were isolated attempts to sell liquor illegally and the department has booked cases in connection with the same.

Apart from bootlegging, there were cases of robbery at liquor stores, he said, adding enforcement agencies were on their toes.

Nagesh A L, Joint Commissioner (Excise), said that 18 FIRs were filed in Bengaluru Urban district for illegal sale of liquor. "We have suspended licenses of five shops while three others are recommended for suspension," he said.