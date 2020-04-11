Lockdown: Without milk, 5-year-old girl battles for life

Against the backdrop of the country-wide Covid-19 lockdown, a five-year-old girl named Sangeetha is fighting for life because her parents don't have milk to feed her in Maranagare village, in Sira taluk.

Born to a couple named Manjunath and Kavya, Sangeetha has been ailing from illness for a long time and is being fed only milk and water. Owing to the lockdown now, her parents have nothing to feed her.

Sangeetha is blind and has no strength in her waist to move around. She is lying all the time. Her food pipe is constricted and she cannot eat solid food. She is wholly dependent on milk for nutrition. Without milk for the last two days, the baby girl is being given nothing but water. The family owns a goat that has not been yielding milk for the last two days.

Sangeetha belongs to a poor family. The parents make a living selling small items like hairpins at village fairs. They have no means to pay big sums for milk. It is learnt that some locals have come forward to help out the parents and Sangeetha in their time of turmoil.