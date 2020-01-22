Maha suit over boundary row not maintainable: minister

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the Union government, in its affidavit submitted to the Supreme Court on the Karnataka-Maharashtra boundary dispute, has stated that the suit, filed by the neighbouring state, is not maintainable and it should be rejected.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a private programme here on Wednesday, he said, “The state has also taken the same stand. We expect the apex court to give its decision regarding the maintainability of the suit soon in the next hearing.”

“There is no boundary row as per the provisions of the States’ Reorganisation Act and the recommendations of the Mahajan Commission Report. Kannada- and Marathi-speaking people are living in harmony and there are cultural exchanges between them,” Bommai said.

He said the fact-finding committee has considered all factors during the reorganisation of the state and decided on the boundaries of the state in 1955. The suit, filed by Maharashtra in the apex court regarding the boundary dispute, is not maintainable.