Major IAS reshuffle likely; BDA may get new chief

Several departments including urban development, finance, revenue and planning may see changes at the top level of the bureaucracy

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Nov 27 2022, 22:02 ist
  • updated: Nov 28 2022, 02:15 ist
The government is looking for a full-time commissioner for the Bangalore Development Authority. Credit: iStock Images

There is a buzz about a likely reshuffle of IAS officers, which might be a major one ahead of the Assembly elections scheduled to be held in April or May next year. 

Several departments including urban development, finance, revenue and planning may see changes at the top level of the bureaucracy. 

People aware of the developments say the government is looking for a full-time commissioner for the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA). Besides the BWSSB, there may also be changes in BBMP, but it might require the approval of the election commission as some senior officers have been holding election responsibilities too. 

In a separate development, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai is said to have taken to task a senior officer of the urban development department (UDD) for showing the chief minister's office (CMO) in poor light.

The UDD's letter that went viral had urged the CMO to return a file that was sent a year ago. 

