Make each legislator adopt three state-runs schools: edu advisor to govt

Adviser to state government (Education Reforms) Prof M R Doreswamy has recommended to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to make it mandatory for each legislator to adopt at least three government schools in their respective constituencies.

He even requested the chief minister to include and announce this in the upcoming state budget. Addressing a press conference on Thursday, Doreswamy said, “I have submitted a set of recommendations relating to both primary and higher education to include in the budget.”

Speaking about reforms in the higher education sector, Doreswamy stressed the need for appointing highly eligible candidates as vice chancellors to state-run varsities. “This has to be followed by government, search committee and governor level during the appointment of vice chancellors. There is no dearth of talent and eligibility in the state and authorities concerned must ensure that right person is appointed at right place, by taking extreme care,” he mentioned.

Other suggestions included provision of drinking water, toilet and healthcare facilities, introducing skill-based degree courses, establishing a centre for international languages, setting up of state tribunal for education.