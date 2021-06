Kodagu saw a slight decline in fresh Covid-19 cases, with the district recording 137 new cases on Saturday.

With 271 recoveries in the day, the active cases in the district are 1,919.

Two Covid-19 deaths were reported in Kodagu, taking the tally of deaths in the district to 345.

The district has registered 27,080 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 24,816 are recoveries.