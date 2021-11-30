2 students injured in stray dog attack

2 students injured in stray dog attack

DHNS
DHNS, Somwarpet,
  • Nov 30 2021, 21:52 ist
  • updated: Nov 30 2021, 23:17 ist
The students injured in the stray dog attack in Somwarpet.

Two students from Kuvempu Vidya Samsthe suffered injuries after a stray dog attacked them in Somwarpet on Tuesday. 

The stray dog attacked the students when they were getting ready for the morning assembly on the premises of the school. When the dog attacked students all of a sudden, they started running helter-skelter. The dog has bit Kishan, a grade 3 student and Dhwani, a class 1 student. 

Both were immediately rushed to a government hospital in Somwarpet. 

Headmistress Milfred Gonsalves has filed a complaint with the police and Town Panchayat on the incident. 

In fact, the same dog had bit two other persons near Kakkehole and two more persons near the Government PU College. 

Residents of Somwarpet have urged the authorities to take steps to control the stray dog menace in the town. 

