22 passengers injured as bus overturns near Kollur

As many as 22 passengers suffered injuries when a private bus driver lost control over the bus and the vehicle overturned at the Onkalmori curve in Kundapura near Kollur on Wednesday.

The bus was bound to Kollur from Singadur.

Among the injured, Shankarappa (50), Shyamalamma (42), Rathnamma (52), Venkatramana (45) and Chandrakala (43) have suffered serious injuries. They have been shifted to KMC in Manipal for treatment.

The other injured are undergoing treatment at Kundapura hospital.

All the passengers hailing from Mulabagilu in Kolar were on a pilgrimage.