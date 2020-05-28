24 test positive to COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

As many 24 people in institutional quarantine tested positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of patients infected with Coronavirus to 105 in Dakshina Kannada district on Thursday.

23 among those who had tested positive to Covid-19 were from Maharastra and a 65-year-old woman was from Kerala. All 24 patients infected with Coronavirus including a two-year-old child were shifted to the designated Covid-19 Wenlock hospital. Among the 105 cases, 99 patients who had tested positive are from the district and the remaining six from other districts.

On Thursday, 10 people including the 68-year-old woman from Suratkal and a six-year-old boy who had arrived from Dubai were discharged from the hospital. 31 Covid-19 survivors of the total 99 patients were discharged from Wenlock Hospital so far. 59 patients are being treated at the hospital and six had died due to Covid-19 and one patient from non-covid related reasons.

With six relatives of youth from Maharastra, who had committed suicide, testing positive to Coronavirus, the district administration sealed down Muluru on Thursday. All the six relatives of the youth from Kadandale were shifted to Wenlock hospital.

The apartment association in Shivbagh which had denied entry to a pregnant woman resulting in the death of foetus were slapped with notice by Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC). The association was also asked to justify its decision to prevent the pregnant woman from entering the flat within three days. “MCC will initiate criminal action against the association prevents the pregnant woman from entering her flat,” sources in MCC told DH.