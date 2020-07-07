24.21% of random samples test positive in Ullal

About 24.21% of the random throat swab samples collected in three areas in Ullal CMC (City Municipal Council) limits tested positive for Covid-19, thus making one wonder over the possibility of community spread in the area.

Following a sudden spurt in cases in Ullal CMC limits, local MLA U T Khader had urged the district administration to collect random samples in the affected areas.

Accordingly, random samples were collected by holding camps near Ullal CMC office, Kodi and Mastikatte Azad Nagara. A total of 170 samples were collected in a camp at Ullal CMC, 83 at Kodi and 65 at Mastikatte Azad Nagara. Of the 318 samples, 77 tested positive (24.12%) to Covid-19, said sources.

A majority of the confirmed infected cases were women who were at home. In addition, CMC former president, a sitting member and few political party leaders who were actively involved in welfare activities during the lockdown had tested positive during the random sample testing.