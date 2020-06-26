3 arrested for illegal cattle transport in Mangaluru

Dharmasthala police arrested three youth involved in the illegal transportation of 11 cattle in a truck at Charmadi check post in Belthangady on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested youth were identified as driver Naresh, Mohammed Azaruddin alias Azaruddin bin Abdul Rahiman and Mohammed Hafeez.

Police discovered the cattle while inspecting the truck at a check post on Thursday. The three youth also failed to submit valid documents for transporting cattle.

Police seized the truck, five buffaloes, four cows and two calves.

A case was registered under sections 5, 7, 9, 11 of Karnataka Prevention of Cow Slaughter and Cattle Preservation Act and IPC section 34.