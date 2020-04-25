33-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada

A 33-year-old woman from Kasba in Bantwal is tested positive for COVID-19 in Dakshina Kannada on Saturday.

The patient was in contact with P409 who was tested positive on April 21 and is undergoing treatment at Wenlock Hospital, the designated hospital in the district to treat coronavirus patients, said DC Sindhu B Rupesh.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

With this, Dakshina Kannada has recorded a total of 18 positive cases, of which 12 have been cured and discharged from hospital. The district has recorded two deaths due to COVID-19 as well.

After the death of a 50-year-old woman from Kasba in Bantwal on April 19, the authorities have sealed down Bantwal Pete.