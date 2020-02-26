34 gold medals to be presented during MU convocation

Mangalore University will confer the honorary doctorate degree (Honoris Causa) on realtor and entrepreneur K C Naik at its 38th annual convocation planned at Mangala auditorium at 3 pm on February 27.

Minister of State for External Affairs, Parliamentary Affairs V Muraleedharan will be the chief guest while Deputy Chief Minister Dr Ashwath Narayan will preside over the convocation, MU vice chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya told reporters in University College in Mangaluru on Wednesday.

The university had received 18 nominations for the Honoris Causa and members of the syndicate had shortlisted six nominations. These nominations were handed to a three-member committee comprising two nominees of governor and a nominee of the university.

“The committee recommended three names to Governor Vajubhai Rudabhai Vala and the governor, in turn, gave his approval to confer the honorary doctorate degree on

K C Naik,” explained the VC.

During the convocation, MU will award two Doctor of Literature (Sociology) toC N Shankar Rao and Sripathi Tantri, 105 PhD degrees (Arts- 23, Science- 63, Commerce- 8, and Education - 11).

Out of 105 candidates, 49 (47%) are women candidates and 56 (53%) are male candidates. A total of 34 gold medals, 120 cash prizes will be awarded to students. There are 168 ranks, of which 66 students have secured first rank (PG-48 and UG-18: Arts-17, Science and Technology-35, commerce-9, education-4 and PG diploma-1).

The vice chancellor said that during 2018-19, a total of 42,405 candidates had appeared for the examinations and 29,914 (70.54%) have passed.

In the PG courses, out of 6,663 candidates who appeared, 6217 (93.13%) have passed and out of 35,602 UG students who appeared, 23,561 (66.18%) have passed. While in the PG diploma course, out of 33 candidates who appeared, 29 (87.88%) had passed,

said Prof Yadapadithaya.

Further, he said out of 6,217 PG students who passed, boys account for 1,666 (26.89%) and girls represent 4,551 (73.20%). Similarly, at the UG level, out of 23,561 candidates who passed, 8,798 (37.34%) are boys and the remaining 14.763 (62.66%) are girls.

On the gender composition, out of 29,914 candidates who passed, 10,537 (35.22%) are boys and girls represent 19.377 (63.78%). Out of 29,807 candidates (except PhD and DLit) who passed, 9,900 (33.21%) account for distinction, 11,879 (39.85%) for first-class and 6,232 (20.91 %) for second class. A total of 6,575 will receive their degree in person during the convocation, he added.