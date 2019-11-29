3D diagnostic tool SPINAK to improve spinal treatment

A 3D diagnostic and treatment planning tool for spinal disorders called ‘SPINAK’ was launched by Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) Pro Chancellor Dr H S Ballal and KMC Dean Dr Sharath Rao on Friday.

The cost effective software, Spinak, was jointly developed by Kumudha Health Tech Pvt Limited, a unit under MUTBI and Department of Orthopaedics, KMC, MAHE.

The product is an online web-based diagnostic tool for spinal disorders such as scoliosis. It is accessible as “SPINAK” <http://spinak.kumudha.tech/>.

The software collects two X-rays (frontal and lateral) as input to generate a 3D model of the spine.

With the help of features extracted from these images, the deformities are quantified by the software. The axial vertebral rotation and spinal curvatures are automatically measured from the 3D model and a report is generated as an output.

There is an option in the user interface to order for a 3D printed model for treatment planning. The software thus replaces CT and MRI, reducing the financial burden on poor patients by simply using two X-rays captured for the follow up.

This is an innovative product designed and developed by Dr Sampath Kumar of Department of Electronics and Communications, Dr Hareesha K S of Department of Computer Applications, Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in association with Dr Shymsunder Bhat, Department of Orthopaedics, KMC, MAHE.

Dr H S Ballal told media persons that an innovation which would just cost one tenth of CT/MRI was a significant contribution to the society.

KMC Dean Dr Sharath Rao highlighting the complexity of spine described scoliosis as a 3-dimensional deformity.

MIT Director D Srikanth Rao emphasised the advantages of inter-disciplinary collaborative research work.

It has been proved that such collaboration can provide affordable and cost effective solutions to the societal issues.

Kumudha Health Tech Pvt Limited Managing Director Dr Sampath Kumar described the product working process and urged doctors to use the feature of 3D printing while planning their pre-surgery for more accuracy.