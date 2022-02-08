‘3rd phase of master plan for Kukke temple finalised’

The third phase of the master plan for the development works in Kukke Subrahmanya Temple has been finalised and will be placed before the cabinet for approval, Muzrai Minister Shashikala Jolle said on Tuesday.

The minister, addressing officials during a review meeting, said the third phase of the master plan was prepared at a cost of Rs 300 crore for the comprehensive development of the temple.

In-principle approval was given for setting up a gaushala on 100 acres of land by Kukke Subrahmanya Temple. The gaushala will be set up on land belonging to the forest department near Kukke Subrahmanya Snana Ghatta without felling any trees, she said.

The minister directed officials to prepare a detailed project report.

It is mandatory for A and B grade temples across the state to submit audit reports every year. But, for a few years, only four temples had submitted audit reports, she said.

All temple executive officers have been served notices to furnish audit reports. Kukke Subrahmanya Temple had not submitted its audit report for 2012-13. All pending audit reports should be submitted by March 31, she added.

The minister said all the cases pending in the court should be cleared.

There is a need to increase slots for Ashlesha Bali and Sarpasamskara. A proposal was submitted to the government on appointing 60 home guards in the temple for security, she said.

“I will speak to the concerned minister and officials to get it sanctioned,” she added.

The minister said development works should be initiated keeping in mind the development required for the next 35 years. There is a need to protect the greenery in the surroundings of the temple.

Under Daiva Sankalpa Yojane, comprehensive development projects have been initiated in 25 temples in the state. The developments are aimed at providing more facilities for the devotees, she said.

The Muzrai minister offered special puja at the temple and later planted a nagasampige plant as part of the Vanasamvardhana programme of the temple administrative committee.