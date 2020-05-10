4 fishermen rescued by Coastal Security Police

4 fishermen rescued by Coastal Security Police

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • May 10 2020, 18:27 ist
  • updated: May 10 2020, 19:22 ist

Coastal Security Police rescued four fishermen on board a fishing boat that had developed technical snags in the sea about one nautical mile away from Gangolli on Sunday morning.

The fishing boat, 'Marli Chikku', owned by Dinesh Kharvi, had left for fishing from Gangolli fisheries port and developed a technical snag in mid-sea.

The boat was wedged between two huge stones in the sea and could not budge. On receiving the distress call from fishermen, the coastal security police personnel rushed to the spot and rescued Manikanta Kharvi, Nagappa Kharvi, Panduranga Kharvi and Santhosh Kharvi.

Along with the fishermen, the fishing boat was dragged to the shore. Coastal Security Police SP Chethan announced rewards for the officials who were part of the rescue operation.

