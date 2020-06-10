4 new cases in DK, Udupi records zero cases

Four men among 59 people who had returned from Saudi Arabia and Maharastra tested positive for Covid-19 on Wednesday. With the four fresh cases, Dakshina Kannada district's total number of positive cases increased to 212.

Among the four positive cases, two men aged 30 and 40 years had returned from Maharashtra and were quarantined in Udupi. After returning to Moodbidri, their samples had tested positive for Covid-19. A 29-year-old man from Karkala and a 60-year-old man from Sagar who had returned from Saudi Arabia were quarantined in a hotel. Their swabs tested positive on Wednesday.

All the four men were shifted to the district Wenlock hospital. A 17-year-old boy and 28-year-old woman were discharged from the hospital. As many as 117 patients had been discharged. As many as 42,957 people had been screened and 222 people had tested positive (including 10 from other districts). The active cases in the district were 98.

Udupi recorded zero cases for the second day in a row. Udupi Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesha said the SOP (Standard Operating Procedures) for home quarantine was drafted in adherence to the new quarantine rules. Returnees from outside the state will undergo 14 days home quarantine and those violating the home quarantine will be dealt with strictly.