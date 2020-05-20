40-year-old woman tests positive for COVID-19

A 40-year-old woman who had arrived from Bengaluru to Mangaluru tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.

The woman had arrived in Mangaluru on May 10 and is a resident of Kuttikala in Neerumarga. As she was suffering from breathlessness, she was admitted to Wenlock Hospital on May 17 and her throat swab samples tested positive on Wednesday, said Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Dakshina Kannada district had registered 55 cases and 20 patients had been discharged so far. There are 30 active cases in the district.

MCC officials, Asha workers and police carried out sanitisation in Barebail containment zone.

After the woman from Kuttikal tested positive, the district administration has declared Nadumane in Kudupu and Kuttikala in Neermarga as containment zones.

Three patients discharged

Three patients have been discharged after recovery in the district. P 579, a 62-year-old man from Boloor, P 674, an 11-year-old girl from Boloor and P 676 a 16-year-old girl from Kasba in Bantwal have been discharged from the hospital.