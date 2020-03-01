Minister for Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs K Gopalaiah said state had achieved 45% success in e-KYC enrolment of ration cardholders.

“The government was determined to achieve cent per cent target.”

He was speaking to mediapersons after presiding over his department’s review meeting held in the town recently.

Gopalaiah said Udupi had achieved 44.08% success with 3,52,154 members registered under the e-KYC. The deadline for e-KYC enrolment is extended by two months, he added.

He said all public distribution shops (PDS) would remain open from 7 am to 9 pm, except on government holidays. The minister urged owners to surrender their bogus or illegal BPL cards by April.

“If they fail to surrender, they will be slapped with a stiff penalty,” Gopalaiah warned.

Gopalaiah said there were 28,333 Antyodaya cardholders and 1,61,609 priority households (BPL) in the district. He said that of the total 292 PDS, 291 PDS were converted into PoS.

The Minister said 1,327 beneficiaries, who are bedridden and differently abled, were exempted from providing bio-metric in order to

collect their quota of food grains.

The Minister said 5,492.910 metric tonnes of rice were distributed in the district every month. As many as 4,611 out of the total 7,933 applications submitted under priority households were disposed off. The remaining 3,322 applications are under consideration. Under non-priority households category, 2,509 applications out of the total 6,155 applications were accepted and also disposed off.

The minister said the fishermen had submitted a demand to increase the quota of subsidised kerosene to 400 lts. Presently, fishermen receive 220 to 230 liters of kerosene in the district. “I will discuss the issue with chief minister, fisheries minister and arrive at a consensus on supplying the kerosene,” he said.