498 MDMA tablets worth Rs 14.94 L seized from student

The internal security division of the police, in a joint operation with Manipal and Udupi police, arrested a student studying in the seventh semester in MIT (Manipal Institute of Technology) and seized 498 MDMA (ecstasy) tablets worth Rs 14.94 lakh in his possession at Shimbhra bridge on Sunday.

The accused student, identified as Himanshu Jhoshi, was attempting to sell the banned tablets, said police sources.

The police also seized a two-wheeler used by the accused to sell the banned drugs.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan told DH that the investigations are underway and police are unearthing more information about other accused youth involved in the supply and purchase of the banned drugs.

Police are investigating as to how the student came into possession of banned tablets, sources added.