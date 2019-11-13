5-year-old leopard captured near Kota

Forest department officials succeeded in capturing a five-year-old male leopard that had strayed into human habitation in Achlady region near Kota on Tuesday.

The increasing menace of the wild animal in Vaddarse, Achlady and Bannadi villages had left the residents worried. The department officials initially were not successful in luring the animal to the trap. At around 9 am on Tuesday, a local woman in Achlady again spotted the leopard and local gathered in large

numbers.

The leopard panicked and ran helter-skelter. The Leopard finally took shelter in a nearby drainage pipeline. The forest department officials arrived at the spot along with a cage at around 9.30 am. The cage was kept at the other end of the drainage pipe and the leopard was chased from another end of the drainage pipe. Finally the animal walked into the trap. The veterinary doctor in Saibarakatte examined it thoroughly and later released the leopard into Kollur reserve forest.The department officials have placed another cage in Vaddarse, following complaints of sighting another Leopard by the local

people.